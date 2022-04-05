The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.
Pianist Lara Downes reconsiders composer Scott Joplin on new album
Pianist Lara Downes joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss her new album “Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered,” and why Joplin should be known as more than just the ‘King of Ragtime.’
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
