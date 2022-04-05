© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Pianist Lara Downes reconsiders composer Scott Joplin on new album

Published April 5, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
Lara Downes (Jiyang Chen)
Lara Downes (Jiyang Chen)

Pianist Lara Downes joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss her new album “Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered,” and why Joplin should be known as more than just the ‘King of Ragtime.’

Watch on YouTube.

null

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

