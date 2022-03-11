What's next for U.S.-Venezuela relations amid oil shortage

After breaking off diplomatic contact in 2019, the U.S. may be considering a detente with Venezuela.

Last weekend, senior officials made a trip to the country to meet with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The pause in tensions comes after the U.S. banned Russian oil imports, spiking already soaring prices. Venezuela has some of the largest oil reserves in the world.

We hear from Brian Fonseca, director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy at Florida International University. He focuses on national security and foreign policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

