Global energy market rattled by threat of potential ban on Russian oil imports

Oil and gas prices have reached record levels, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to unsettle global markets. The United States and its allies in Europe are also considering a potential ban on Russian oil imports.

Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor for The Economist, discusses the impact of these developments.

