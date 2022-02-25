© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Indicator from Planet Money: What to know about SWIFT

By Darian Woods
Published February 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST

Russia faces exclusion from a key bank messaging system known as SWIFT. We walk through what it is, why it's important, and what a ban of Russia from the system could mean for its economy.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
