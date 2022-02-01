The IRS plan to require face scans raises concerns about privacy and security

Beginning this summer, the Internal Revenue Service will require taxpayers to use a video selfie to access records online.

It’s a major expansion of facial recognition technology by the U.S. government, and it’s raising questions about how this kind of data will be used and shared across private and public agencies.

Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios, explains the program and the concerns about it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

