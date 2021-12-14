South African study finds Pfizer vaccine stops 70% of hospitalizations from omicron

A new study out of South Africa found that Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine offered only 30% protection against infection by the omicron variant, but it did offer 70% protection against severe disease.

Pfizer also released new data showing its COVID-19 pill was effective in preventing hospitalization and death.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the vaccine and infectious disease organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

