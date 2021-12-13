© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biogen faces a crisis after failure of Alzheimer's drug

Published December 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST

For the full story, click here.

Biogen has been hit hard after the failure of its drug Aduhelm.

The Massachusetts-based biotech company had high hopes in the first Alzheimer’s treatment in a generation earlier this year. But its approval and the lead-up to it are now under investigation.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks with Damian Garde, a reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, about an in-depth report he wrote with Adam Feuerstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now