Jussie Smollett faces trial for felony disorderly conduct 3 years after alleging a hate crime

Nearly three years after Jussie Smollett alleged that he was a victim of a hate crime, the actor is on trial on Tuesday facing six charges of felony disorderly conduct.

Smollett, who told Chicago police officers in January of 2019 that he was attacked late at night by two people who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, is accused of filing a false police report.

Author, civil rights attorney and legal commentator Areva Martin shares her analysis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.