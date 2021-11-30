Judge halts vaccine mandate in 10 states, while Supreme Court rejects religious exemption request

Legal expert Emily Bazelon joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to talk about two very different rulings on vaccine mandates for health care workers.

A judge in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states, while U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer rejected a request from eight Massachusetts hospital workers for a religious exemption to the state’s hospital system mandate that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.