For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. For the first time, American Disney parks have a Black Santa greeting kids at Christmas. The jolly old elf has been spotted in Florida's Disney World and California's Disneyland. A company spokesperson said they wanted Santa to represent the diversity of the parks' surrounding communities. And while some Twitter users said Santa isn't real, others said they finally felt accepted at the happiest place on Earth. Now, if they can only make room for Papa Noel.