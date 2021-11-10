How did a blue trash can from South Carolina end up in Ireland?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A story this morning from the folder titled stuff that's lost and found. It starts in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and ends in Ireland. A blue trash can recently made that 3,500-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean. A resident in County Mayo discovered the bin over the weekend and posted pictures online. No one knows when it went missing, but Myrtle Beach officials say it probably washed away during a storm. Now it's being used as an Irish trash can.