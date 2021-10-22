This New York school used their federal stimulus funding to focus on students' mental health

The COVID-19 pandemic took an emotional toll on many young people.

So Sackets Harbor Central School in northern New York came up with a solution: The administration is using a chunk of their stimulus money to create a support center focusing on students’ academics and emotional and mental health.

Amy Feiereisel of North Country Public Radio reports.

