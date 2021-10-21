U.K. coronavirus surge raises concerns about delta plus variant

A rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom is prompting former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to call for a probe into a new mutation of the delta variant, known as delta plus.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the vaccine and infectious disease organization at the University of Saskatchewan, about what dangers this new variant could pose.

