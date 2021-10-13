Rare 2-headed turtle, which hatched 2 weeks ago, is healthy

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Two heads are always better than one, which may make a turtle that hatched in Massachusetts a couple of weeks ago one of the best turtles ever. That's right - the turtle was born with two heads, complete with their own sets of front legs and digestive systems. Despite their rare condition, the turtles are very much healthy and are being studied at a local wildlife center. And the turtles' names? (Laughter) Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.