Los Angeles City Council passes vaccine mandate for indoor spaces

Los Angeles residents will soon be required to show proof of vaccination in order to enter a variety of indoor spaces including gyms, restaurants and theatres.

The Los Angeles City Council passed the vaccine mandate with an 11-2 vote on Wednesday. This mandate — which is seen as the strictest of its kind with hefty fines for not adhering to the rules — goes into effect on Nov. 4.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

