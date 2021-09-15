Top Prosecutor In Haiti Assassination Probe Fired By Prime Minister

The top prosecutor for the probe into the July assassination of Haiti’s former President Jovenel Moïse has been fired by Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

This comes after the prosecutor called for charges against Henry for his alleged involvement in the plot.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jacqueline Charles of The Miami Herald for the latest.

