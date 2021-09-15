© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Top Prosecutor In Haiti Assassination Probe Fired By Prime Minister

Published September 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT
Prime Minister Ariel Henry (center) attends a ceremony in honor of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 20, 2021. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl Getty Images)
The top prosecutor for the probe into the July assassination of Haiti’s former President Jovenel Moïse has been fired by Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

This comes after the prosecutor called for charges against Henry for his alleged involvement in the plot.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jacqueline Charles of The Miami Herald for the latest.

