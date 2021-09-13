Report Finds About Half Of Transgender People In U.S. Have Been Mistreated By Medical Providers

A recently published report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, finds that nearly half of transgender people in the U.S have been mistreated by a health care provider.

As a result, many transgender patients have postponed treatment.

Calvin Gilbert, a nurse practitioner at Martin Lyon Health Services, shares what it’s like to be both a provider and an advocate for transgender issues in medicine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

