Former Boston Globe Film Critic Ty Burr Wants To Recommend Movies To Stream

Published September 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT
This photo shows a television screen displaying the French user interface of US online streaming giant Netflix (Stephanie De Sakutin/Getty Images)
Ty Burr, a former film critic left his longtime job at the Boston Globe to start “Ty Burr’s Watch List,” a substack subscription newsletter with recommendations for films to stream as well as cultural commentary.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Burr about the newsletter.

Ty Burr’s Streaming Recommendations

The Dig” (2021)

Watch on YouTube.

The Truffle Hunters (2020)

Watch on YouTube.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (1974)

Watch on YouTube.

Riders of Justice” (2021)

Watch on YouTube.

Worth”  (2021)

Watch on YouTube.

