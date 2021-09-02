© 2020 Texas Public Radio
LA Unified School District Requires COVID-19 Testing For All Students And Staff

Published September 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT

Last month, the Los Angeles Unified School District launched mobile COVID-19 clinics to test all of its students and faculty, regardless of their vaccination status. Testing is done weekly, and those who test positive won’t be able to enter the classroom.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley spoke with medical director Dr. Smita Malhotra about the massive undertaking.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

