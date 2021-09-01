Family May Be Trapped As Minn. Town Declares Their Access Road Doesn't Exist

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If your new neighbors don't like you, they may tell you to hit the road. But officials of Hillman Township in Minnesota made the road to one family's new home disappear entirely. Disagreement over who's responsible for maintenance created a highway to a heck of a feud, and Hillman officials wiped the street off the map. It's just the latest in a years-long fight. Maybe someday the two parties can take the high road - if that still exists anymore.

