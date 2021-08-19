© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Decanter' Magazine Reports The Story Behind Sting Buying An Italian Villa

Published August 19, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. In 1997, Sting and his wife, Trudie, bought a run-down, centuries-old villa in Tuscany. The owner offered them a glass of the estate's wine, so they bought the vineyard, too. But as Sting told Decanter magazine, they were duped. It wasn't a local vintage at all. Now they make their own wines on the property. And there's a (singing) message in every bottle named for Sting's song. (Singing) Roxanne, you don't have to pour out that red wine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition