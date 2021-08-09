Ban Begins On Large Cruise Ships In Venice, Italy
In Italy, a ban on large cruise ships in Venice’s famous lagoon began this month.
Activists have fought for decades for the super-size vessels to be banned. They argue the ships pollute the waterways and overwhelm a city not built to handle cruises that size and the thousands of passengers they carry.
Giovanni Legorano, a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal in Venice, joins host Scott Tong.
