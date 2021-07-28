Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Individual All-Around Final At Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn from the event to focus on her mental well-being.

The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Russell Lewis, who is in Tokyo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

