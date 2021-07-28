Jan. 6 Committee Member Jamie Raskin Reflects On Hearing, Responds To GOP Pushback
Officers gave a harrowing testimony Tuesday during the first Jan. 6 committee hearing.
That same morning, Republican lawmakers held a press conference blaming Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the insurrection.
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is a member of the Jan. 6 committee.
