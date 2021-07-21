Milwaukee Bucks Clinch NBA Championship For 1st Time In 50 Years

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Finals and ended a 50-year drought without a championship title, beating out the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the series.

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of the team who put up a legendary 50 points to clinch the win and the MVP trophy for himself.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with A. Sherrod Blakely, NBA contributor to Bleacher Report and Boston Sports Journal, to wrap up this NBA season.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

