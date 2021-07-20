© 2020 Texas Public Radio
COVID-19 Concerns Grow At The Tokyo Olympics

Published July 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics is set for this Friday, but some of the competition gets underway Tuesday.

Already this week, there have been a number of positive coronavirus cases of athletes, team officials and others who’ve come in for the games.

We set the stage for the games with NPR’s Mandalit del Barco, who has been documenting the Tokyo lockdown experience on her Facebook.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

