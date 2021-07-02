Supreme Court Reshapes Voting Rights As Jan. 6 Committee Moves Forward

NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe and New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Jane Clayson to discuss the politics of voting rights after Thursday’s Supreme Court rulings, and what’s next for the newly-created select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

