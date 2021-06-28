Search Continues For Survivors Of Surfside, Florida, Condo Collapse

Rescue operations continue to search for survivors among the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. More than 150 people are still missing.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Yona Lunger — a Jewish community activist, Greater North Miami Beach chaplain and founder of the nonprofit Chesed, which helps people in need during a crisis — to get a sense of how family members and the community are handling the tragedy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.