Legal Expert Says He Doesn't Expect Derek Chauvin To Speak At Sentencing Hearing

Derek Chauvin is facing sentencing in Minneapolis on Friday. The former police officer was convicted in last year’s murder of George Floyd.

The state of Minnesota is asking for 30 years in prison, but there are multiple factors at play that could lessen Chauvin’s sentence.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Rick Petry, who is an adjunct professor at the Mitchell Hamlin School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota and a former criminal defense attorney.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

