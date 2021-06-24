Britney Spears Makes Court Appearance Asking For End To Conservatorship

Popstar Britney Spears made a rare public statement Wednesday, pleading for an end to the tight legal hold she’s been under for the past 13 years.

Spears appeared in court via phone and said she wanted to be freed from her conservatorship, which dictates how her finances and aspects of her life are managed.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Variety senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister about the conservatorship.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

