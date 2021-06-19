© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Not My Job: We Quiz 'PEN15' Co-Creator Anna Konkle On Junior Highs

Published June 19, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT
Anna Konkle attends the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony on Feb. 1, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Hulu comedy PEN15 was created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle about their adventures in junior high school. Apparently, they couldn't find anyone else to capture their particular combination of geekery and awkwardness, so they decided to play themselves — and it turns out full-grown adults fit into seventh grade more easily than you might think.

We've invited Konkle, an expert on junior high, to answer three questions about junior highs — specifically, the vague sense of agitation you get from drinking Red Bull.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

