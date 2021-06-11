Drama Book Shop Reopens In New York City

NYC's Drama Book Shop — a mecca for theater folks that shut down prior to the pandemic and was then saved by Lin-Manuel Miranda and his often-collaborator Thomas Kail — reopened on June 10.

The store has been a gathering place for both veterans and aspiring theater geeks forever. Drama Book Shop does readings (including early drafts of “In the Heights”), sells scripts, scores, vocal selections and biographies.

NPR’s Jeff Lunden reports.

