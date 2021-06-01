Mobile Clinics Provide Health Boost In Rural Nevada

A mobile dental and health clinic is bringing free medical care to underserved communities in rural regions of Nevada. The once-a-month pop-up clinic is staffed by volunteer doctors and medical students and is a lifeline for its patients.

