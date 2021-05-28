© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Memorial Day Weekend Is The 1st Holiday During Pandemic With Less COVID-19 Worry, But Risks Remain

Published May 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT

An estimated 37 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend, according to AAA. That’s a 60% jump from last year when COVID-19 forced the cancellations of many start-of-summer events and family visits.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Leana Wen, a professor at George Washington University and emergency room physician, about what to know for this upcoming holiday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

