Companies Lobby To Keep The Telemedicine Boom Going

The pandemic ushered in a telemedicine boom, with loosened regulations and greater access. Now telehealth and other companies are lobbying hard to keep those gains.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, about what’s at stake for the future of telemedicine.

