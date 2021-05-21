© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Companies Lobby To Keep The Telemedicine Boom Going

Published May 21, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT

The pandemic ushered in a telemedicine boom, with loosened regulations and greater access. Now telehealth and other companies are lobbying hard to keep those gains.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, about what’s at stake for the future of telemedicine.

