© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR’s telephone service is currently down. Please email membership@tpr.org for account issues or letters@tpr.org for any other issues.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes The Stand In Epic Vs. Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

Published May 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT

As the antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple Inc. by Epic Games, Inc. heads towards a conclusion, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stand on Friday.

Cook is expected to defend the exclusivity of Apple’s App Store and Apple’s cut of all in-app purchases.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about the trial.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now