The Buzz About World Bee Day

OK. Today, this very day, is World Bee Day.

INSKEEP: If you hear that sound, bees, and you're in Austin, Texas, call Erika Thompson, a professional beekeeper who's been relocating bees for years. She shares her work on TikTok.

ERIKA THOMPSON: The landlord wanted to call an exterminator, but the family who lived here wanted to save the bees, so they called me.

Her fans watch with glee, sometimes a little horror, as she picks up mounds of bees with her bare hands and then moves them somewhere safer.

THOMPSON: After I removed all of the comb, I started scooping bees into the new hive.

INSKEEP: All while staying calm - as one should.

THOMPSON: I've removed bees from a lot of crazy places. You know, I've removed bees from homes, from RVs, from tires and speakers and even a couch one time and a toilet.

MARTIN: Thompson's work is about more than getting millions of views per video, which she does.

THOMPSON: Bees are just a key factor in creating diverse and healthy ecosystems.

MARTIN: The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization agrees. Hence, World Bee Day.

MARTIN: Hien Ngo is one of their pollinator experts.

HIEN NGO: There are 20,000 species of bees around the world, and a lot of these bees are in decline.

INSKEEP: That includes honeybees like the ones Thompson rescues in Austin, but Ngo says they only make up a fraction of all the kinds of bees in the world. Climate change, pesticides and habitat loss are putting many of those species at risk.

NGO: Bees really provide for us in many ways - food provisioning, human well-being. They're important for our culture, dating back thousands of years in terms of heritage, inspiration of art.

MARTIN: And inspiration for TikTok.

THOMPSON: The other day I was called to a swarm of bees that were hanging from a tractor and they were hanging there in the shape of Texas. It was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen. I'm really excited to share that one.

MARTIN: And we are excited to have shared with you all this moment. Happy World Bee Day.

(SOUNDBITE OF SHAWN LEE'S PING PONG ORCHESTRA'S "FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLEBEE")