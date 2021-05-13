A New Colorado Venture Aims To Keep Local News In Local Hands

The Colorado Sun, a 2.5-year-old digital news site based in Denver, is acquiring a family-run chain of 24 suburban Colorado newspapers as part of an effort to preserve hyper-local journalism. The Colorado Sun has partnered with the non-profit National Trust for Local News to run the papers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Larry Ryckman, editor of the Colorado Sun, and Elizabeth Hansen Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of the National Trust for Local News, about the partnership.

