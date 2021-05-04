Facebook Oversight Board To Decide Fate Of Trump's Account

Facebook’s new Oversight Board has decided the fate of former President Trump — or at least the future of his account on the world’s biggest social network. The board is expected to announce Wednesday whether or not Facebook must reinstate Trump’s account after it was banned last year for inciting violence.

It’s the first case this board has decided, and it could have major implications for political leaders and online speech.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.