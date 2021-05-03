© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Celebrating 50 Years Of 'Shaft' And Richard Roundtree's Iconic Role In The 1971 Classic

Published May 3, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT

It’s been 50 years since iconic actor Richard Roundtree played the original John Shaft in the 1971 classic “Shaft.”

We revisit his conversation with Here & Now‘s Robin Young right before the premiere of the film’s 2019 reboot starring Roundtree and co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and newcomer Jessie Usher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

