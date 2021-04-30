How The Dueling Narratives Of India's COVID-19 Crisis Are Playing Out On Social Media

The first batch of masks, oxygen cylinders and test kits from the U.S. arrived Friday in India as the country hit another daily record in cases of COVID-19. Anger is growing over how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been handling the crisis.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English, about how the crisis is being framed on social media.

