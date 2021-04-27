Embracing Diversity In Corporate America: One Executive Says It's Liberating, Good For Bottom Line

Juan Fernando Lopera is vice president and diversity officer at Tufts Health Plan, one of Massachusetts’ largest insurers. But his career path was hardly a traditional one.

In his early days at the consulting firm Deloitte, where few looked or sounded like him, Lopera tried to hide his Latino culture and heritage. It wasn’t until years later that he realized that owning his culture would not only liberate him but also benefit his employers’ bottom line.

He joins Robin Young to talk about his path, the recent sea change in corporate hiring, and how doing the right thing is benefiting some of the country’s biggest employers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.