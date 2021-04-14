Reaching Out To Generation Z About Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine

The oldest members of Generation Z — people between 18 and 24 — are the most likely group to skip getting vaccinated against COVID-19. And while the risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 is lower for young adults, they can still spread it.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Nicholas Florko, a Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, about efforts to reduce vaccine hesitancy among Generation Z.

