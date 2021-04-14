© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defense Calls More Witnesses In Derek Chauvin Trial

Published April 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, is nearing its conclusion. The defense is calling more witnesses on Wednesday, and a verdict could come as soon as the end of the week.

Meanwhile, nightly protests continue after the police shooting of Daunte Wright, just miles away from the courthouse.

NPR’s Martin Kaste joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now