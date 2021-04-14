Defense Calls More Witnesses In Derek Chauvin Trial

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, is nearing its conclusion. The defense is calling more witnesses on Wednesday, and a verdict could come as soon as the end of the week.

Meanwhile, nightly protests continue after the police shooting of Daunte Wright, just miles away from the courthouse.

NPR’s Martin Kaste joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

