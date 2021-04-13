Minnesota Protests Continue For 2nd Night Amid Shooting Of Daunte Wright, Derek Chauvin Trial

Tuesday marks day 12 of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Closing arguments are expected to start as soon as next week.

In the backdrop, protests continued for a second night in the neighboring suburb of Brooklyn Center after Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR’s David Schaper in Minneapolis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

