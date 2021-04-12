'Today, I Am A Witness To Change': A Crowdsourced Poem Against Anti-Asian Hate

April is National Poetry Month, a celebration of poets and poetry that's been in place for 25 years.

Last month, as the U.S. grieved over attacks against Asian Americans, NPR's Morning Edition collected poems on how people grapple with the increased violence and discrimination.

Over 500 listeners shared powerful, poignant poems — in the form of a list beginning with the word "today." They showcased fear, anger, empathy and motivation to make the world a better place.

NPR's resident poet Kwame Alexander took lines from the submissions to create a community poem, "Today, I Am A Witness To Change." Contributors are credited at the bottom.

Today, I Am A Witness To Change

Today, I wake up tired

a tiredness that plagues me

soft grey hues, contrasting over a grieving landscape,

filled with many frigid hearts.

Today, I ache

I lay in the pre-dawn

Moonshadows on my window blinds

Contented kittens purring at my side.

On the radio, news of greater challenges

Challenges that require more than I can handle alone

An Asian-American died because of hate.

a child lost his mother.

Today we mourn

I cry and pray for the world.

I want the attacks to be called what they are: Terrorism.

Today I feel we need more than conversation

Let us take more than a moment of silence

Let us find our humanity

Let us remember

Let us take action

Today I hesitate

for the first time, I wonder if I should stay home and not walk the neighborhood.

it's not the weather or the virus — the day is beautiful

Today

I'm frozen

Terrified.

I cannot hide

This skin

This hair

These eyes.

I see the punch, punch, punch of a community at war.

Today I am a witness.

I rush past the jeering white boys that say I brought corona to America.

My soul is wary.

Today, a video call full of empty boxes

Stares at me, apprehensively.

Students locked behind a screen

Their hearts and minds

Severed

From one another.

Today, the headlines say March Madness

Today, I don't watch basketball.

The madness is in the streets.

In broad daylight.

On the concrete sidewalks of New York.

In the silence of bystanders.

It's in the textbooks. The classrooms. The family dinners. The lies we tell.

Today the rain falls

and falls

and falls

and falls.

a silent tear from a weeping woman.

Today, I will say their names

I will cancel class and try again tomorrow.

Today, a Chinese man travels back in time.

The hateful and racist words hurled at a lonely child emerges from buried memories

Today I offer a slice of my own wounded soul

to graft a love patch

A patchwork piece for a more perfect union

Today, I think about my best friend's Korean Mom,

if it was her kicked to the ground

in New York,

or punched in California,

or shot in Georgia.

Today I remember the idea

of America

as a melting pot

the past twelve years

looking over my shoulder

watching my back

The Steak and Shake waitress in 2006

Who outright refused to wait on me

Who threw the menu

In great disdain

The young woman in Alum Creek

Who was with her boyfriend

who Threw a stone at me

Because I was doing my Tai Chi

At the top of the 116 steps

That I loved to go up and down

I want to be somewhere

and nowhere at once

I cringe at our disunity

I stand back in awe of the never diminishing divisiveness

I cry for the misunderstood and those that misunderstand

Today I tell my youngest child that

when I was a child

I wished I was white

I was silent

I allowed people around me to mispronounce my name

Today the dragon bends

From western winds

Blown hot from valleys deep.

Scorched skies belie the spring.

Heads bowed. All weep.

Outside my window, the daughter bends to examine the fish in the pond,

slowly gliding out of their winter torpor. Her name means

celebration in Chinese. It also means blessing.

Today I remember the sacrifices of my grandmother

Her steely eyes that shed many tears

Her small, sinewy hands that clung to her children

Her diminutive feet that leapt over the ocean

Today, I will use her strength that courses through my veins.

Today I am witness to change

As I sit inside our bookstore,

arranging the carefully printed and bound

words of so many voices

I wonder who will welcome the truth

The Joy Luck Club

The Hungry Tide

Prairie Lotus

Pachinko

The Namesake

So many words

Each leaving an imprint

Like a grain of rice

Stockpiled and cataloged

knowledge gleaned, gathered

Empathy enhanced

Today I will ferry you across the troubled waters.

hold you close, in any way you crave.

Today, I think not only of the cold ignorance of man

but the small ember of warmth we transfer when we love.

Today, I rise.

Today, we stop telling lies.

I will stand.

I will speak.

I will stand.

I will speak.

Today, I will return to normal

Attending church

eating out

walking

being

because Today

we will persevere

This community poem was created using submissions by:

Frankie Wood-Black, Ponca City, Okla.

Andrew Ensor, Knoxville, Tenn.

Todd Gardner, Tallahassee, Fla.

Jessie Bergamini, League City, Texas

Therese Glowacki, Boulder, Colo.

Rosa Nam, Houston

Veronica Crane-Lindsey, Asheville, N.C.

Ernest Wong, Broomfield, Colo.

Ali Stephens, Bossier City, La.

Andrew Adams, Effingham, Ill.

Joshua Grove, Oregon City, Ore.

Matt Harr, Marietta, Ga.

Thazin Nu, Columbus, Ohio

Lisa Burgess, Kansas City, Mo.

Heidi Pennington, Harrisonburg, Va.

Anita Rao, Oakland, Calif.

Amanda Ladish, Fayetteville, Ariz.

Michelle Alumkal, Beacon, N.Y.

Christopher Standish, Windsor, Conn.

Rebecca Dodge, Midland, Texas

Sueño LeBlond, Brattleboro, Vt.

Chiara Andres, San Francisco

Lesly Sanocki, Beaverton, Ore.

Sydney Cottongim, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Sherwin Kendall, Deltona, Fla.

Marilyn Temkin, New York City

Lyn Pyle, Honolulu, Hawaii

Susan Mcclellan, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Kundai Chikowero, Goleta, Calif.

Karen Tan Hanson, Minneapolis

Donna Joyner, New Bern, N.C.

Natalie Truong, Davis, Calif.

Kari Cameron, Churchville, N.Y.

Jane Ujhazi, Bandon, Ore.

Christine P San Mateo, Calif.

Tim McCarthy, Fox Point, Wisc.

Wendy Tang, San Francisco

Unhei Chong, Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.