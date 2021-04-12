© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Georgia Voting Laws Spark Comparisons To Jim Crow

Published April 12, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT

Criticism over Georgia’s new voting rights laws continues to mount, with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn calling it “a new Jim Crow.”

The complicated legislation does restrict a number of voting rights, but are the comparisons accurate?

Host Robin Young speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about his analysis of the outrage.

