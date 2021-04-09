© 2020 Texas Public Radio
'Bridgerton' Star's Departure From Series Shocks Viewers

Published April 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton” were stunned this week to learn leading man Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for the second season.

Page, a Black man, plays the Duke of Hastings and falls in love with Daphne Bridgerton, whose family is white. Although the series touts itself on diversity, Page’s departure could signal how difficult it is to keep actors of color in shows.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins us to discuss.

