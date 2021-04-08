Rethinking Routines, Boundaries In Our Personal, Work Lives After COVID-19

As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, some are excited to start making plans to meet up with friends and attend events again after a long year apart.

But others are feeling conflicted and anxious about going back to some sort of normalcy because it was often full of busy routines and constant obligations.

Journalist Celeste Headlee has been thinking about this and joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss how this time can serve as an opportunity to rethink what our personal lives could look like going forward. She’s the author of “Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving.”

