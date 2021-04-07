CDC Says HIV Spike In West Virginia Is Most Concerning Outbreak In U.S.

There’s a surge in HIV cases in West Virginia that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is the most concerning HIV outbreak in the country. The outbreak comes as the state is cracking down on needle exchange programs, which have been shown to reduce the spread of HIV among intravenous drug users.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Robin Pollini, associate professor of behavioral medicine and psychiatry and epidemiology at West Virginia University, about the outbreak.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.